Explore the world & all people.
With One Unified Identity.
"A Social Media game changer"
Easy to find = Easy to connect.
Improve loyalty, traffic & relationships.
Up to 15x more Cross-traffic
30%
increase in
Click-through rate
5x
more follower loyalty
Everything that is you, in one identity for social personas & virtual reality. You choose how others find & view you.
Your Digital Identity Online
Sign up
Gaddr To Connect Anywhere
Always get the Content of the people you are interested in. Always know their usernames,
no matter what platforms they use.
Just Gaddr them.
And more..
Billions of People & Posts
Find anyone, anywhere, and all their posts, in seconds. Global exploring driven by artificial intelligence.
Organize content & Inspire with collections.
Make creative & engaging post collections. Make collections for anything you want.
Save & Inspire with collections
Tune your feed through lists
Create lists of people and tune into collective frequencies. Get inspired and inspire the world through lists.
Community with Clubs
Grow as a creator through insights
Create your own fan clubs, discussions, communities & brand page. Monetise your content & reward your audience. You can make clubs for literally anything.
Know you audience through Gaddr Insight. Know what they are interested in, where they come from, how gaddr is boosting your growth and much more.
Simon “Zipstar” Hagert
Professional Smite player & Influencer marketing specialist
The main problem is streamlining attention to your fans. This is why Gaddr is great. “Gaddr is fantastic You have gathered all your platforms in one portal.
Fredrika Akander
Blogger & Instagrammer
You might be doing really well only on one channel but your growth on other channels can be restricted. What happens when that one shuts down? You should really have this kind of global profile!
Vincent Vensan Vukovic
Community Manager DICE (EA)
Influencers need to start thinking like multi-billion-dollar brands when it comes to creating great experiences for their fans.
That’s where Gaddr comes in,
helping to reduce friction.
Linda hörnfeldt
Founder at Influencers of Sweden
I think that is the future. Following people in one place could really be more effective.
Elliot aka BattlefrontUpdates
YouTuber and gamer
The best part about Gaddr is having all links in one place, I don’t need 5 different ones for all links but I can just have one link to Gaddr. Same goes for my description which thanks to Gaddr doesn’t become as cluttered.
Alexis Piippo
CEO of Karlex, Founder of TroPse
Gaddr is like a swiss knife.
Everything in one place.